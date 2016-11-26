Eritrea: Swedish Eritrean Alexander Isak new face for Adidas campaigns

Swedish-Eritrean Alexander Isak’s career received another rocket boost as the young talent has now been chosen by the global sports brand Adidas to be one of the faces of their global campaigns.

Alexander Isak – the world’s most sought after 17 year-old is today seen featured alongside global superstars like Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Houston Rockets, James Harden and female tennis star Simona Halep as adidas launches their new Athletics Z.N.E Travel Hoodie.

The Swedish wonder kid who in recent days has been rumoured to be in final negotiations with clubs such as Chelsea, Juventus and PSG has been tapped by the German sports brand to give fans insight into his journey from home to game.

The advert in which he is featured is narrated by Bojan Djordjic, former Manchester United player, and tells the story of Alexander’s performances on the pitch this season.

The most interesting part of the film is the absolute ending where we see Alexander standing beneath the departure sign at Stockholm Arlanda Airport – a clear hint to the rumours of his transfer by which he is surrounded.

Whatch the brand new video here: