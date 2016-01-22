Eritrean Minister of Information, Yemane G. Meskel, announced that Eritrea’s President Isasias Afwerki will give an interview on state television ERi-TV & Radio Dimtsi Hafash today.

The announcement was made via the Minister’s twitter account and stated that the interview is scheduled for 20:00 Eritrean local time and will address important issues regarding domestic and regional issues.

Update – Interview with President Isaias Afwerki will continue tomorrow 23 January 2016 at 20:00 Eritrean local time – watch here.

In case you missed part one: 22 January Interview watch here.

In case you missed part two: 23 January Interview watch here.