Breaking News Update: Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki to give Interview on ERI-TV Tonight

, , ,
Eritrean Minister of Information, Yemane G. Meskel, announced that Eritrea’s President Isasias Afwerki will give an interview on state television ERi-TV & Radio Dimtsi Hafash today.
The announcement was made via the Minister’s twitter account and stated that the interview is scheduled for 20:00 Eritrean local time and will address important issues regarding domestic and regional issues.

Update – Interview with President Isaias Afwerki will continue tomorrow 23 January 2016 at 20:00 Eritrean local time – watch here.

In case you missed part one: 22 January Interview watch here.

 

In case you missed part two: 23 January Interview watch here.

  • I guess the dictator will be fooling the very few “Auashu” or hungry opportunistic with some more false hopes. You are the virus of Eritrea you will step down by any means necessary..

    • ERITREANFORLIFE

      ISN’T THIS WHAT YOU LOW LIFE BRAINWASHED/WHITE WASHED, UNCLE TOM, SAMBO, BUCKDANCING, WHITE MEN’S HOAR, FAGGOTS HAVE BEEN SAYING FOR SO LONG. IF YOU GOT BALLS, WHICH WE ALL know YOU DON’T, TAKE YOUR FRUITY ASS TO ERITREA AND DO SOMETHING ABOUT YOU FUCKING COWARDS.

      • Tewe

        Dear fellow ‘Eritrean ‘!From what you have just wrote I don’t think you have any idea what ‘Eritrea’ means and what have we as Eritreans went through.Eritrea is not about going for vacation on summers and drinking your ass off,going to Sawa on festivals,attending the May 24th celebration..!We were in the front lines and witnessed a lot of things only a few know!!We saw a lot of shit that are the opposite of ‘Awet n hafash!’So what I want to say is you don’t know Eritrea and try to distinguish between the motherland Eritrea and the person leading Eritrea if you have the brainpower to do so!!

        • Tewe is a whining little Bitch

          We have family who are still in the front lines, who don’t boast about their accomplishments or whine about their struggles. They acknowledge that life is tough but they see that the light at the end of the tunnel is bright. People like you are defeatist and you have no moral right to judge others. Go live the rest of your miserable pathetic life in your new homeland, appeasing your white masters you coward.

          • Tewe

            Just like I imagined!!Topics about Eritrea require maturity and rationality!Like I said ,just because you have the blue identity card or the camel passport doesn’t mean you know all about Eritrea!!Eritrea is a country which proudly hosted one of a kind patriotism and love for country!!keep your ‘I have to support the government because whites fucked my ass real bad’ ego to yourself!!I hope you go through what we paid for our country(you’ll probably die in the first day due to frustration)!nobody needs to hear your ‘fictional’ eritreanism!!

          • ERITREANFORLIFE

            TOPIC ABOUT ERITREA REQUIRES FOR YOU TO BE “ERITREAN” FIRST, IF NOT SHUT IT. TAKE YOUR MATURE AND RATIONAL ASS TO UNCLE WHITEY AND THE OTHER SLAVES.

          • tewe

            Leave whites out of this topic. Long story short, if the current Eritrea is fair enough for you , why don’t you take your ass there and die of stroke because you cant get your prescription or die of dehydration in the prisons of hashferay or prima. Best case they might put you in adi abeyto if you have some ‘ beal gizie’ relative or friend. I wish your kids go through all the misery the Eritrean youth have went through so far. I wish your kids be denied the right to proper education.I wish you or your kids experience the harsh times we proudly safeguarded the borders with Ethiopia but gave up when we saw that motherfucker isaias’ egoetic personality was what put us in a useless war and he never cared for our lives. I wish your kids or loved ones be called habesh and mistreated in the streets of Khartoum. I wish your kids see the Islamic extremists cut their best friends head like we did. Finally , I wish all the misery the Eritrean people are going through and went through could be fabricated in a single pill so that you can swallow it and ‘ Disintegrate ‘ to a point where it seems like you never existed!!The world will definitely be better without all the eritreans who are denying there could have been a much better Eritrea!!!A country and love for country never dies, only politicians!!Long live ERITREA!!

        • ERITREANFORLIFE

          YOU HAVE NOT SEEN A GOD DAMN THING, STOP FUCKING LYING YOU PIECE OF SHIT. KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT AND NEVER SPEAK AGAIN. IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL FOR FAGGOT LIKE YOU SPEAK.

          • Tewe

            I decided to keep my mouth shut long time ago because politics did us no good!!But trust me every time your unethical , lying ,hypocrite mouth opens, I will try to make sure you never deceive people for your personal benefits!!Degefti aytrebhu ,Tekawemti kabakum zigededu self-centered disorganized bastards!!!!Ahh eway ezi kulu adey adey, erey alenalki nibl zineberna neakum ena????????

      • jumbo

        Well said. These sell-outs/traitors would sell the country to their white slavemaster in a heartbeat. They would sell their mother for a buck

  • Asmara Eritrea

    is Isiais sane?

    • This guy made his best friends that fought for 30yrs disappeare. How can you sleep you commit so much atrocities. I think Isayas is dead he is replaced by some demon. How can you cause so much misery to a land that was ruled by dictator after dictator. We finally gave all we got to free ourselves to find out we have a hidden dictator inside our house. If we knew that we would have fought this dictator first because he is worst that Mengistu. My father was political prisoner, we use to take food to him. Would Isayas allow children of political prisoners take food to their parents, that’s one way to look at home demonic and dictator this man is. Now the question is how do we take our beloved country back so we build country based on human rights and dignity. May God help our beloved Eritrea.

      • ERITREANFORLIFE

        KEEP BITCHING LIKE THE BITCH YOU ARE. IF YOU DON’T HAVE FACTS, THEN SHUT THE FUCK UP. YOU RATS ARE A THING OF THE PAST; IRRELEVANT, INSIGNIFICANT, A SMALL SPEC OF PESTS ON MY DOGS BALLS SACK. long live the GREAT PRESIDENT ISAIAS AFWERKI, SHABIA, AND ERITREAN GOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE. DEATH TO YOU AND ENEMIES.

        • Yikealo

          How ignorant are you , you still need to go school and learn , I hope u will change

          • ERITREANFORLIFE

            YOUR RIGHT I DO NEED TO GO TO SCHOOL TO LEARN HOW TO USE MY PIMP HANDS TO BITCH SLAP YOU AND YOUR LIKES.

        • tewe

          Facts!!seriously!!How come you support something you don’t ‘know’!Just because they hand out colorful YPGFJ shirts in annual seminars!!!…forget it!!what I was about to write is high above your pay grade!!!

          • Tewe is a Bitch

            What is YPGFJ? You can’t even get the spelling right, you fucking illiterate puppet. Go suck on your “white saviours” scrotum you little bitch.

          • ERITREANFORLIFE

            HOW DARE YOU TALK TO YOUR DADDY LIKE THAT. HEY ASS WIPE, WHY DO YOU SUPPORT SOMETHING YOU DON’T KNOW? YOU OBVIOUSLY DON’T KNOW SHIT ABOUT ERITREA, GOVERNMENT, HISTORY, OUR WHITE SUPREMACISTS ENEMIES THAT YOU THE OTHER SLAVES LOVE SO DEARLY. I AM GLAD YOU DID NOT WRITE WHAT EVER YOUR SIMPLETON MIND WAS THINKING OF,

          • Tewe

            My friend, please leave the whites out of this topic.Trust me I could shut your mouth in whatever topic you choose!I never said the world did us good!!The world still doesn’t support out independence and it might be to their best interest to reunite us with the motherfuckers(Ethiopia)!!!What I am saying is my friend please shaebia ayfeletkayomn aleka please please entay aynet sebat mukanom please!!!!!Please don’t tell me adi aman eyu zelo or adi selam eyu zelo!!!I’m begging you to acknowledge the pain of the people!!!!!! If you still deny that, I suspect you have some other agenda in your mind!!Ezi wedahanka wedi hager arkey!!

      • Yikealo

        Absolutely right

        • ERITREANFORLIFE

          ABSOLUTELY WRONGGGGGGGGGGG

      • cane libero

        Let we ask help to Geneeva to bring us human rights..or to us? Do you think? And why should i believe some who hate him in a personal level cause he put in jail someone for some reason? while he do good service to the country?

    • Eris

      Not sure. He should be more transparent about the mining returns and the sellout to China! Read this.http://money.cnn.com/2016/01/15/investing/china-stock-market/

  • Elon

    He is the Lion of Nakfa who manouvers the ship through stormy seas!

    • Tewe

      You don’t how many Lions roared in the mountains of nakfa so please for Gods sake keep your limited shit just to yourself!!! Rebha is what’s keeping all the people like you wandering around the ideology of this regime!!Please let us(at least me personally) heal our wounds!!I’m not campaigning against the regime because I know after all I went through I need to use the opportunities I was denied in my motherland I need to make use of the ones I have right now!!But it instantly brings me a severe headache when I hear you say ‘arriba Isaias!’

      • Tewe is a Bitch

        We for sure know how many kittens are screaming. And you my friend are a sad whining kitten.

        • Tewe

          Inferiority complex is the diagnosis for the psychological disorder you’re sadly going through!!I think you are one of the ‘mongo mongo’!The whites ditch them because of their color and they don’t know Eritrea!!So they go to bed every night wondering where they belong!!Trust me nobody will take away your eritreanity except that we should work TOGETHER for a much ‘better’ Eritrea!!The Eritrea we deserve!!

  • Tesfit

    Isaias blames corruption on external enemies. There is nothing he takes responsibility for. Everything is others fault, never his.

  • Trust me his actions will lead to his distraction. He is a slave of his desire for power. Absolute power. All that challenged him are killed or disappeared. Me and you can disagree, I am going to feel like my views are right and you will feel like yours is the right way. Because our realities are giving us diff view. If I kill you because of it and label you traitor and chase you out of the country who is loosing. He will be left with no army to defend his ass and the enemies of Eritrea will come kill him and take over the country. This is what you puppets want, in fact he can’t be Eritrean if he is not sad about the thousands leaving everyday. This kids are suppose to be having kids and strengthing our defense capabilities, who is going to work and build and protect the country. He wants all out so he can feel safe with only the YES men remaining. Time will tell how things turn out. Give the power back to the people before the people hang you and take the power.

  • mano

    How very refreshing it is that you – fellow countrymen of each other – are willing to show the rest of the world exactly WHY the world is in the shape it is in. You are brothers (at least in theory), and SHOULD be embracing each other as such, not looking for someone to blame anything & everything that doesn’t agree with YOUR PERCEPTION on. We ALL struggle to keep our countries…..our homelands…..safe, secure and bountiful for ourselves, our families and our loved ones. Some of us have just opted to try to do it without destroying each other. You want your children to have good educations, but look at the examples you are setting for them. What does one actually LEARN from hatred? Negativity breeds negativity. Children learn as much by example as they do from books. Life is short. Do you REALLY want to spend it hating? Can you really afford to? And what of the legacy of hatred & vengeance you leave your children to nurture?
    We are ALL brothers and sisters, regardless of what diety we worship, what adversities we endure, or who wields them upon us. We’re we all not given the gift of ‘free will’? Don’t like or agree with someone/something? Then CHANGE IT! Don’t blame. Don’t kill. Change it with genuine love and pure motivations. Why is it that (ONLY) in times of a natural disaster are we all willing to help and aid and save each other? Is THAT not INSTINCTUAL love? THAT is the foundation that our souls are built upon. Wake up people! Life is a one-off……..there are no rewind buttons. No do-overs. Wanna spend it assigning blame, hating and killing? That changes NOTHING, except how your creator views you when you meet him. But love will always flourish, and we shall be rewarded for possessing and bestowing it.
    Peace & love. Use it or lose it. My heart goes out to you all. You don’t even have to like it, because you can never change it.
    Peace, babies. Peace.